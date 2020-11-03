Ernestine Elmore Charleston

ORANGEBURG -- Ernestine Elmore Charleston, 70, of 1485 Belleville Road, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Dorothy Z. Elmore, at 803-534-7796 or friends may also call the funeral home.

