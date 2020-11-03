Menu
Ernestine Elmore Charleston

ORANGEBURG -- Ernestine Elmore Charleston, 70, of 1485 Belleville Road, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Dorothy Z. Elmore, at 803-534-7796 or friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
