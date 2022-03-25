Ernestine Jamison

ST. MATTHWS -- Ms. Ernestine Jamison, 74, formerly of St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Regency Extended Care Center in Yonkers, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. Anyone wishing to express condolences may do so by reaching out to her daughter, Mrs. Michelle Young, via telephone at 803-535-9569 and at her residence, 41 Ridgelake Circle, St. Matthews, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.