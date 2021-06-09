Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Esther Felder Dukes
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Esther Felder Dukes

CAMERON -- Esther Felder Dukes, 87, widow of Edward J. Dukes Sr., went to meet her savior June 7, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Nov. 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Eddie Felder and Janie Murphy Felder.

Survivors include daughters, Johnnie (Bobby) Padgett, Virginia (Aubrey) Millender, Michelle Dukes; six granddaughters;, three grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by sons, Edward J Dukes Jr., Marvin A. Dukes; daughter, Dolores Sandel; and grandson, Matthew Dukes.

She worked at Cameron Bedding for 17 years, loved to cook and play cards. She also cared for several family members before declining health slowed her down.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on June 17, with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. at East Bethel United Methodist Church, 223 Sherlock Road, Cameron.

Pallbearers will be Henry R. Felder, Robert Felder, Jimmy David, Henry C. Felder, Jimmy Stanfield, William Wofford, Ryan Etheridge and Tim Felder.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Agape Hospice, all the nurses, nurse practitioners and aides who helped care for her, especially Angela, Mary Kathryn, Michelle, Tonya and Annette (Nettie).

Memorials may be sent to Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC, 29250, or East Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Johnnie Padgett, 54 Parade Farm Lane, Cameron, SC 29030.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
East Bethel United Methodist Church
223 Sherlock Road, Cameron, SC
Jun
17
Funeral
3:00p.m.
East Bethel United Methodist Church
223 Sherlock Road, Cameron, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Somehow I did not find out that we lost Mrs. Esther Dukes until some days after her passing. It was so sad to hear this news. Whàt a wonderful lady that I thought so much of! She loved her family, her community and East Bethel. As a child I attended West Bethel, so our churches were in the same charge (along with Mt. Zion). Any Methodist pastor that was placed in our charge preached early on Sunday mornings at East Bethel and therefore was under the watchful eye of Mrs. Esther! Since she was born in 1933, she lived through so much history! She was an infant when Franklin D. Roosevelt entered the White House and so she lived through the Great Depression and World War II, plus countless other monumental times. As the world changed so did the dynamics of her home. Surely it must have been hard having a large family in a rural county, but somehow she and her husband made it. I believe that Mrs. Esther had a strong faith throughout her life. Surely, she relied on the Lord's guidance when she lost some of her family members. She was an example to so many. I wish her family peace during these difficult times.
Wallace M. Walling, Jr.
Friend
June 21, 2021
Iam so sorry for your loss Easter work at Cameron bedding never forgot her talk with her Aprilbeautiful person still have a tree she give me God be with you all
Willie mae Thompson
Work
June 10, 2021
Sorry to hear of Esther´s passing, praying for your Family.
Carolyn Wise Jackson
June 10, 2021
Please know how heartbroken I am to hear about Miss Esther. She was one of a kind. I pray that your family will let the good times of her help you to get through this difficult time. Much love to all!!! Pammy & Rhett Taber
Pammy Taber
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results