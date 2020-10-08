Ethel Mae Spires

NEESES -- Ethel Mae Spires, 81, of Neeses, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Samuel Leonard and the Rev. Henry Chavis officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Spires was born in Neeses, a daughter of the late John Thurston Spires and the late Junelle Williams Spires Holman. She was a member of Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was retired from Stone Manufacturing Company and as a nursing assistant at The Methodist Oaks.

Survivors include brothers, J.T. (Linda) Spires, Richard "Leroy" (Shirley) Spires, Carl (Annette) Spires; sister, Palmer (Terry) McAlhany; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mae was a "second mother" to Theresa Spires and Melissa Carter. Mrs. Spires was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Spires; a sister, Betty McCollum; and a special friend, J.E. Hutto.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the volunteers who helped during the recent tornado and Lee and Darlene Hughes.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church.

