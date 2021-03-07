Eugene Glenn 'E.G.' Livingston Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Eugene Glenn "E.G." Livingston Jr. of Orangeburg, and formerly of North, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after an extended illness. He was 76.

Born May 27, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas, where his father was stationed during World War II, he was the eldest son of Eugene Glenn Livingston Sr. and Imogene Dougherty Livingston.

Educated at North High School, E.G. was not only a stand-out athlete, but an academic superstar. He attended Clemson University.

Professionally, he had a career in the insurance and car sales. However, he was happiest when he was tinkering with jewelry. It came to no surprise that he eventually became a pawnbroker with Broughton Street and I-Deal Pawn.

E.G. will be remembered for his generosity, love of his family and work ethic.

His memory will be cherished by his survivors that include wife, Susan Livingston; his daughters, Ansley Livingston-Miller (Garry) of Anderson and Stephanie Livingston Glover (Randall) of Mount Pleasant; his daughter-in-law, Diane Kelley Livingston of Hot Springs, Ark.; his grandchildren, Chaz Livingston, Maken Glover, Reese Glover and Crystal Miller Queen (Steven); great-grandson, Bennett Queen; his sister, Pamela Livingston Everette (Sam) of Asheville, N.C.; his niece, Laura Gleaton Davis (Speedy); his nephews, Mark Gleaton and Christopher Livingston; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

E.G. was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Travis E. Livingston; and his brother, William O'Neal Livingston.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at North United Methodist Church, 8301 Salley Road, North, SC 29112. The family will receive visitors following the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association.