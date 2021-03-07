Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene Glenn "E.G." Livingston Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Eugene Glenn 'E.G.' Livingston Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Eugene Glenn "E.G." Livingston Jr. of Orangeburg, and formerly of North, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after an extended illness. He was 76.

Born May 27, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas, where his father was stationed during World War II, he was the eldest son of Eugene Glenn Livingston Sr. and Imogene Dougherty Livingston.

Educated at North High School, E.G. was not only a stand-out athlete, but an academic superstar. He attended Clemson University.

Professionally, he had a career in the insurance and car sales. However, he was happiest when he was tinkering with jewelry. It came to no surprise that he eventually became a pawnbroker with Broughton Street and I-Deal Pawn.

E.G. will be remembered for his generosity, love of his family and work ethic.

His memory will be cherished by his survivors that include wife, Susan Livingston; his daughters, Ansley Livingston-Miller (Garry) of Anderson and Stephanie Livingston Glover (Randall) of Mount Pleasant; his daughter-in-law, Diane Kelley Livingston of Hot Springs, Ark.; his grandchildren, Chaz Livingston, Maken Glover, Reese Glover and Crystal Miller Queen (Steven); great-grandson, Bennett Queen; his sister, Pamela Livingston Everette (Sam) of Asheville, N.C.; his niece, Laura Gleaton Davis (Speedy); his nephews, Mark Gleaton and Christopher Livingston; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

E.G. was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Travis E. Livingston; and his brother, William O'Neal Livingston.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at North United Methodist Church, 8301 Salley Road, North, SC 29112. The family will receive visitors following the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Service
2:00p.m.
North United Methodist Church
8301 Salley Road, North, SC
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Susan, Ansley and Stephanie, Pennie and I are sad to see that E.G. has passed away. I´m glad that he and I became friends, I have many happy memories looking back over the years. God bless E.G. and you, you will be in our thoughts and prayers
Townsend and Pennie Sifly
March 14, 2021
God's Peace, Love and Sympathy to you, Susan and all the family for your loss of EG! May he Rest in Peace and his memories give you comfort!
Sue Netzloff
March 9, 2021
So sorry Susan you are in my thoughts and prayers
Landis Bozard
March 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family, Harry and Barbara Mims
BARBARA M MIMS
March 8, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with Susan and family.
Jarrette Burckhalter
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of E.G.'s passing. I have fond memories of EG. A kind person who was loved by so many!
Bob Newsham
March 8, 2021
I pray for you and yours, It is with regret I cannot attend the services due to health issues. I have known EG all my life, he was classmate, teammate, lifetime friend. Together he and I have shared joy and unthinkable pain due to the loss of children, he will always be remembered as one good man.
Renny Jeffcoat
March 7, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies to all of you. He was kind and always good to see. I know there are so many happy memories. May God bless you with His peace and comfort. Gary and Gail Delaney
Gail Delaney
March 7, 2021
Rest in peace, Big Guy. I will miss your stories
Tom Cumbee
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results