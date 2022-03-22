Eugene Fulmer Mack Jr.

SANTEE -- Eugene Fulmer Mack Jr., 80, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Santee. He was born in Elloree. He was known to his friends as Gene Mack and to his family as Buster Mack. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Gene graduated from Elloree High School and attended Erskine College. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea as a code writer. He was a 32nd degree Mason. He followed in his father's footsteps becoming a construction estimator, working for various construction companies in the Southeast. He spent many years with Vallencourt Paving Company in Jacksonville, Florida. Upon retirement, Gene moved back to South Carolina, where he continued pursuing his favorite pastimes which included Civil War antiques and currency, amateur radio and genealogy.

Gene was predeceased by his father, Eugene F. Mack of Savannah, Georgia; sister Jean Mack Lee of Mount Pleasant; and paternal grandparents, Eugene B. and Lucille F. Mack of Elloree. He is survived by a brother, William "Billy" Mack (Pat) of Maysville, Georgia; sister Patricia (Patsy) Mack of Moncks Corner; nephews David Lee of Mount Pleasant; Clayton Clark of Goose Creek, Billy Mack Jr. of Savannah, Georgia; nieces Donne Lee Jennings of Mount Pleasant and Melissa Mikkelsen of Savannah, Georgia.