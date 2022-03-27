Eugene McFadden

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Eugene McFadden, 72, of 295 Langley Road, Orangeburg, passed away Friday March 25, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited guests at the residence between the hours of 2 and 9 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.