Eugene Rickenbacker
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Eugene Rickenbacker

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Eugene Rickenbacker, 77, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Patrick Wright is officiating.

Mr. Rickenbacker passed away Friday, Sept. 24, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Shebia Rickenbacker, 2688 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The family is accepting limited guests at the residence, and masks are required.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have known the family for a long time. We are sorry for your lost.
Willie and Betty Amaker
September 30, 2021
My Sincere Sympathy to the Family. May God Comfort each of you during these difficult times
Martha Colter
September 30, 2021
My Heartfelt Condolences To The Rickenbaker Family and Friends
Shirley Davis Thomas
September 30, 2021
