Eva L. Frazier

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Eva L. Frazier, 75, of 198 Lindale St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Frazier passed away on Tuesday, April 12.

There will not a public viewing.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. Tyson Frazier, 1230 Sawyer St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily; also condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Aronda Frazier at 803-308-0869 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

