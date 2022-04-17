Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva L. Frazier
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Eva L. Frazier

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Eva L. Frazier, 75, of 198 Lindale St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Frazier passed away on Tuesday, April 12.

There will not a public viewing.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. Tyson Frazier, 1230 Sawyer St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily; also condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Aronda Frazier at 803-308-0869 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences and prayers for Aronda and family during this difficult time, may God give you strength
Carsandra Goldsmith
April 17, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results