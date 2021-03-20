Menu
Eva Mae Crum Hubbard
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Eva Mae Crum Hubbard

WILLINGBORO, N.J. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Eva Mae Crum Hubbard, 76, of Willingboro, and formerly of Rowesville, S.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Eva Mae Crum Hubbard was born on Jan. 6, 1945, in Rowesville, to the late Theodore "Shine" and Henrietta Felder Crum. She transitioned from this earth, into eternal life on Monday, March 15, after a brief illness.

She was the oldest of four children and was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Melvin L. Crum; and her beloved husband, Albert T. "Dip" Hubbard.

Eva received her early education in the public schools of Orangeburg County and graduated from Bethune Memorial High School in Bowman. She attended Claflin College. Eva was employed by JC Penney in several states and retired after 35-plus years. She was also employed by other retail stores.

Eva's religious affiliation began at Central United Methodist Church in Rowesville. After relocating, she joined Delaware Baptist Church in Willingboro, N.J., and regularly attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington, N.J.

Eva possessed a loving and kind-hearted spirit. When she came home for visits, she always had a list of people she would visit. She was a great conversationalist and, if you were not careful, you might not get a word in. She loved shopping the bargains at JC Penney. She was generous and would lovingly share those bargains with others.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories a daughter, Karen L. Crum, Rowesville; a son, Jonathan C. Hubbard, Willingboro; grandson, Antron T. Williams, Rowesville; granddaughter, Ashailyn B. Gleaton, Lithonia, Ga.; brother, John L. (Vermell) Crum, Orangeburg; sister, Roberta Crum, Rowesville. Eva had several special relatives in her life: niece, Ophelia S. Crum, Orangeburg; grandniece, Alexus Tullock, Lakeland, Fla.; cousin-sister, Jean B. Dukes, Hogansville, Ga.; cousins, Delores Green of Orangeburg and Jesse James Kelly of Columbia; sisters-in-law, Yvonne M. Crum, Rowesville, and Mae Ella Felder, Orangeburg. Extended family: Randal Williams, Glassboro, N.J.; Keyona Hickson, Alyra Watts and Makayla Hickson, Mt. Laurel, N.J.; Beyonca Watts, Warrington, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Eva's presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her. We take comfort in the words from scripture that she often spoke during our conversations: "Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; wait, I say on the Lord!" Psalm 27:14 NKJV.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Family and friends may express their condolences to her daughter, Karen Crum, at 803-347-5580; son, Jonathan Hubbard, at 856-979-1748; and her sister, Roberta Crum, at 803-682-3884; and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 20 to Apr. 2, 2021.
From your family, With heart felt sympathy Thelma & Johnny
Johnny & Thelma Ulmer Murdaugh
April 4, 2021
Karen I´m so sorry to hear of your Moms passing. You and your family are in my prayers
Leslie Calhoun
April 4, 2021
I would like to offer my deepest and most sincere condolences to the Hubbard and Crum families. May the soul of Mrs. Eva rest in eternal peace. May the Lord continue to comfort you all and ease your pain to let you know that she is well taken care of. God bless!
Kashana Kollie
April 3, 2021
Praying Love y´all God is in control
Johnny Murdaugh Family
April 3, 2021
I am sending my condolences to you at this time of grief. My prayers are with you and the family as you are surrounded by the love and compassion during this difficult moment.
Judy Brown
April 3, 2021
Roberta, so sorry to have heard about the loss of your mother. Please know that you and your family are my prayers.
Janice Dantzler
March 21, 2021
