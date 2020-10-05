Menu
Eva Mae Rhames

ORANGEBURG -- Eva Mae Rhames, of 329 Huson Circle, formerly of Crab Apple Lane, died Sept. 30, 2020, at The Methodist Oaks.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Lois Willis, 329 Huson Circle, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 5, 2020.
