Eva Mae Rhames

ORANGEBURG -- Eva Mae Rhames, of 329 Huson Circle, formerly of Crab Apple Lane, died Sept. 30, 2020, at The Methodist Oaks.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Lois Willis, 329 Huson Circle, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com