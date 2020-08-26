Menu
Eva Mae "Happy" Sellers

Eva Mae 'Mrs. Happy' Sellers

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Eva Mae "Mrs. Happy" Sellers of 755 Whitman St., formerly of 296 Ketch Circle, Santee, passed away Aug. 25, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, you can contact Achie Sellers at 803-614-6513 or Herman Sellers at 803-345-4500. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
