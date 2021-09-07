Menu
Evelyn Sherwood Mickell Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

Evelyn Sherwood Mickell Brown AKA Shelia

ORANGEBURG -- Evelyn Sherwood Mickell Brown AKA Shelia, 48, of 130 Progressive Lane, passed Sept. 4, 2021.

There will be a private family service held at a later date.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will accept limited guests at the residence from 4 to 6 p.m. daily, following COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 7 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Al Jenkins Funeral Home
2396 Russell St, Orangeburg, SC
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
