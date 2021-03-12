Menu
Evelyn Broughton Gillens
FUNERAL HOME
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave
Eutawville, SC

Evelyn Broughton Gillens

EUTAWVILLE - Graveside services for Mrs. Evelyn B. Gillens, 95 of Eutawville, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Unity Baptist Church, Eutawville.

Mrs. Gillens passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday March 13, 2021.

Mrs. Gillens leaves behind to cherish her sweet memories her children, Mary Lee (Peter) Simmons, Jacob (Carolyn) Gillens, George III (Gerald) Gillens, Nathaniel Gillens, Stanley (Emily) Gillens , Earnest (Gertrude) Gillens, Jonathan (Michelle) Gillens, Georgia Gillens , Stormey, (Jenaris) Gillens, Regina Gillens, and Loretta (Ronald Williams) Gillens; 33 grandchildren; 49 great-grand children and 10 great-great- grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Emma Broughton, Elouise Gillens and Avon Gillens; a brother-in-law, Wendell Larrymoore; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and church family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Eutawville Community Funeral Home in Eutawville.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
Scott Tate
March 25, 2021
Dear Earnie & Family, our thoughts & prayers are with you and your family! What a blessed life!
Craig Hamm
March 15, 2021
The effectual fervent prayers OF the righteous availeth much...PRAYING for COMFORT for your family RIGHT now in the Name OF Jesus. My deepest sympathy for the entire Gillens family.
Reverend Joyce Colter
March 13, 2021
