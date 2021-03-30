Menu
Ezekiel Sease
Ezekiel Sease

EHRHARDT -- Ezekiel Sease, 85, of 220 Colston Road, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the Pilgrim Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, in the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Chapel
SC
Mar
31
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church cemetery
Bamberg, SC
10 Entries
I always loved going down to SC as a kid to spend time with Uncle Zeek and our relatives. Those are some of my most cherished memories. My grandpa, Harry, always used to tell me stories about him & his brother growing up. I´m glad they are reunited in Heaven now. Love you Uncle Zeek. My heart and prayers are with his wife, children, and family.
Dear Lord! I love and miss my uncle but I know he is in your hands! Glory be to GOD! He has run his race and I and so many of his loved ones still have to run our race. I know Lord you have him and you are telling him A Job Well Done! JESUS! Uncle Zeke and my daddy and so many of our loved ones are having a reunion in Heaven! JESUS!
Praying for the family. You have our deepest condolences.
Eugene and Connie Anderson
March 31, 2021
Praying for you all as you grieve the loss of Uncle Zeek.
Tonie A and Susan S Holman
March 30, 2021
