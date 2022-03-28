Menu
Fannie Mae Johnson
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
Fannie Mae Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Fannie Mae Johnson, 89, of 575 Stonewall Jackson Blvd., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Dr. Alexander J. Baker is officiating.

Mrs. Johnson passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Edisto Post-Acute Care, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions. A mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com


