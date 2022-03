Tiffany and Family,



Words can not express. Mrs. Frost came into my life at a young age and left her impression. She took myself and a few other girls under her guidance when she first came to St. James. Never knew how or why we were chosen. She spent time with us --- shopping, going to Chucky Cheese, and last but not least to church. Those times with her are forever embedded in my mind and heart. And I'm grateful that she took the time.



Mrs. Frost's spirit was one of beauty, genuineness, sternness, discernment, yet gentle. She did everything with flair and order. I can hear her saying to me at some point throughout the school day, "Dana, we not having that today and that mouth." (Smiling)



Tiffany, I will not tell you that it will get any easier as the days linger and time passes, however, I know that she has instill the tools in you. Moreover, God has equip you and will carry you. Cherish the beautiful memories of her.



Mrs. Frost rest in eternal peace. But something tells me you're at work flying all around us. Love You...

Dana Middleton Student June 5, 2021