Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence Ramsey-Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
19620 Solomon Blatt Ave
Blackville, SC

Florence Ramsey-Brown

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Florence Ramsey-Brown, 76, of 2052 Dexter St., Blackville, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Ms. Brown passed Monday, Jan. 10, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Friends and family are invited to view the services, which will be livestreamed by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Ms. Brown's name under the obituary section.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be also be submitted by visiting the website.



Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My condolences to the family.....May God strength the family.
Minister Eartha Rice and family
Friend
January 13, 2022
Warm thoughts of sympathy are with the family. We are praying for the family.
Lassie Tobin
Friend
January 13, 2022
Love you, Will keep the family in my pray,
Carrie J. Bell
Family
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results