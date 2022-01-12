Florence Ramsey-Brown

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Florence Ramsey-Brown, 76, of 2052 Dexter St., Blackville, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Ms. Brown passed Monday, Jan. 10, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Friends and family are invited to view the services, which will be livestreamed by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Ms. Brown's name under the obituary section.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be also be submitted by visiting the website.