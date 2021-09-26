Florence E. West (Radford) Renau

CANTON, Ohio --Florence E. West (Radford) Renau,

90, of Canton and formerly of Eutawville, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in the Inn at Belden Village. She was born July 13, 1931, in Terrytown, Georgia, to the late Otis Lee and Florida Alice (Turner) Radford. Florence was a resident of South Carolina for more than 50 years where she enjoyed the Southern lifestyle. She was an avid golfer and an accomplished gardener. She was a member of the Church of the Lakes and a former member of the Historic Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Renau in 2015; two sisters, Paula Lipsey and Mary Awbrey; one brother, Marshall Radford. Florence is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Dianne West; two grandchildren, Damon and Deidra West; three nieces, Marsha Davis, Beth Peterson and Rose Etheridge; three nephews, George Moxley, Don Moxley and Jerry Awbrey; many extended family members. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Lakes, 5944 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44718 with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Wednesday at the church (10-11 a.m). To watch the livestream of the funeral, go to www.churchofthelakes.org and click "watch". The family would like to thank the residents and staff at the Inn at Belden Village and Crossroads Hospice for their friendship and wonderful care. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Cleveland Chapter at alz.org or the Stark County Humane Society in Florence's memory. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

