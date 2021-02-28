Menu
Floyd Gabriel "Gabe" Ferguson
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
Floyd Gabriel "Gabe" Ferguson

SPARTANBURG -- Floyd Gabriel "Gabe" Ferguson, 61, of Spartanburg, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home. Born in Spartanburg, on Feb. 22, 1960, he was the son of Etta Jane Hadden Ferguson Trussell of Orangeburg and the late Gary Clark Ferguson Sr.; stepson of Donny Trussell also of Orangeburg.

After attending Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Gabe worked as a salesman in the Industrial Compressed Air Business and later opened his own company Ferguson Unlimited. He loved his family, befriending others, and never met a stranger. Gabe was an avid fisherman, hunter, and lover of wildlife. He was an amazing storyteller and his dogs were his heart. Gabe was a member of Mid-Carolina Gun Club. He grew up in Calvary Baptist Church and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by brother, Gary Clark Ferguson Jr. (Patricia) of St. Matthews; sister, Heather Hadden Ferguson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; niece, Sara Van Driel (Marinus) and great- niece, Evy, of Indialantic, Florida, and special friend, Tisa Lewis of Black Mountain, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gabe's memory to The Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018, The ASPCA, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online at https:/secure.aspca.orgonateonate, or a special charity of one's choice.

The family plans to have a celebration of Gabe's life with all of Gabe's friends in the future.

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A smile and a sense of humor that will not be forgotten sorry for your loss
Colie Livingston
February 28, 2021
