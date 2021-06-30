Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Hughes Jennings
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Frances Hughes Jennings

CORDOVA -- Frances Hughes Jennings, 69, of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 28, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday July 2, in the Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery, Blewer Road, Cordova. The Rev. Chris Sweatman will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Jennings was born Oct. 16, 1951, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Frank Hughes and the late Margaret Reeves Hughes. Mrs. Jennings was retired from the Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed drawing and sitting on her back porch. Her passion and love were her children. She was a loving mother and will be forever missed. She was the widow of Mr. Wray Jennings.

Survivors include her son, Adam M. Schurlknight (Amy) of Cumming, Georgia; daughter, Amanda S. Oliver (Joe) of Columbia; sister, Phyllis Diggins; her fur baby, "Too;" and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Jul
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery
Blewer Road, Cordova, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Frances Jennings for a short time. But What I knew of her, she was a good person. We will miss her. I will keep the Family in my Prayers.
William Ouzts
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results