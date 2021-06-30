Frances Hughes Jennings

CORDOVA -- Frances Hughes Jennings, 69, of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 28, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday July 2, in the Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery, Blewer Road, Cordova. The Rev. Chris Sweatman will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Jennings was born Oct. 16, 1951, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Frank Hughes and the late Margaret Reeves Hughes. Mrs. Jennings was retired from the Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed drawing and sitting on her back porch. Her passion and love were her children. She was a loving mother and will be forever missed. She was the widow of Mr. Wray Jennings.

Survivors include her son, Adam M. Schurlknight (Amy) of Cumming, Georgia; daughter, Amanda S. Oliver (Joe) of Columbia; sister, Phyllis Diggins; her fur baby, "Too;" and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

