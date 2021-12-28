Frances Alene Smith

ORANGEBURG -- Frances Alene Smith, 81, of Orangeburg, passed away Dec. 22, 2021. She was the wife of Charles W. Smith Jr.

A celebration of life service for Frances Alene Locklear Smith will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home & Crematory. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Ryan Tucker. The family will greet friends following the service.

Alene was born on the coldest day of January 1940 in Scotland County, North Carolina. She graduated McColl, S.C. High School in 1958. Alene attended Columbia's Palmer Business College in 1958 and '59. She was an insurance underwriter for Farm Bureau in 1960. In 1961, Alene met and then married Charles W. Smith Jr. on Sunday, Nov. 12. They spent the next seven years living in exotic Air Force sites: Selma, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Montgomery, Alabama; Midway Island Naval Air Station, Pacific Ocean; and Ogden, Utah. The family moved into their Chestnut Street, Orangeburg, home during the 1969 Valentine's Day ice storm.

Alene worked for Billy Sutcliff and at Sutcliff Furniture. She sold real estate with Carolyn Brown; with Jim Allbergotti; with Steve Osborne, Will McCain, and Marion Moore. Alene managed Pecan Grove Elderly Housing in 1981 and '82 for Harris Davis. She was the smiling face that students and their mothers met each time they entered Vicki Smith's Dance Studio from 1983 until 2010. Some even felt her sharp tongue. Alene founded and managed The Tanning Salon from 1986 to 1993.

Alene supported and was involved in various community activities including: Newcomer's Club and Palmetto Gardeners; she was an Elk's Doe and a host family for S.C. Queen of Roses Pageant contestants. She was honored to be listed in the 1976-77 Personalities of the South.

Alene loved to watch her children and grandchildren, and their friends, play sports. She had said that one basketball season, she watched 88 games (22 nights, four games per night) -- JV girls, JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys. Alene's kids' friends loved her because she loved them, she laughed with them, and she was tough and fair with them.

Alene is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles "Chick" W. Smith Jr.; her son, Charles "Chick" W. Smith III (Kim); her daughter, Vicki Smith King (Joey); grandsons, who affectionately called her Gaga, (Alene's eyes lit up at their entrance or the mention of their names) Morgan King and Cameron King; special friend Philip Johnson; and her sister, Annie Jane Allen of Laurinburg, North Carolina. Survivors also include too many nieces and nephews and in-laws and cousins to name, along with her spoiled dog, Sadie, and her cat, Baby.

Alene was predeceased by her father, Wade Hampton Locklear; her mother, Nettie Idelia Locklear; and her brothers, Aggie Locklear and Eddie Locklear. It is believed that at a little after 4 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 22, a big, loud reunion was held in Heaven. Her family would like to thank the Regional Medical Center's staff, nurses, doctors and workers, as well as MSA Hospice.

In honor of Gaga, donations can be made to Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.

