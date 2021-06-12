Menu
Frances L. Sweat
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Frances L. Sweat

HICKORY, N.C. -- Ms. Frances L. Sweat, 60, the daughter of the late Timothy Sweat and Edna Mae Sweat, was born Jan. 2, 1961, in Orangeburg. She gained her wings Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Hickory, North Carolina.

Frances attended the public schools of Orangeburg and was a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Frances was preceded in death by three brothers, Timmie Sweat, Jimmie Sweat and William "Winky" Sweat.

Frances leaves to cherish her memory a son, Timothy "TK" Sweat; two sisters: Ethel Lee (David) Franklin and Miracle Tucker (Dwayne) Gressette; a grandson, Christopher Stafford; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.

There will be no public funeral services or viewing.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister, Ethel Franklin, 836 Bryan Drive, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her sister, Miracle Tucker-Gressette, at 803-664-1046 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2021.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
