Frances Jones Thompson

ORANGEBURG -- Frances Jones Thompson, 100, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mrs. Thompson's grandsons and great-grandsons, Robert D. Jackson Jr., Galen K. Campbell, Hugh "Bill" Jackson, Buddy F. Jackson, Dillon H. Jackson, Hunter T. Watkins, Matthew W. Jackson and Jacob D. Watkins.

Mrs. Frances was born on April 15, 1921, in Lone Star Community. She was the daughter of the late Fred Auld Jones and the late Carrie Isabel Carson Jones. She was the widow of Hugh D. Thompson. She, along with her late husband, owned and operated Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Mrs. Frances was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Edisto Shrine Club and the Eutaw Chapter #162 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Hugh D. Thompson; sisters, Sarah Jones Schardt, Marie Jones, Miriam Jones Stroman, Carolyn Jones Stroman; brothers, George L. Jones, Fred A. Jones Jr. and Robert C. Jones.

Survivors include her children, Barbara T. Creel of Clinton, Darol T. Campbell of Orangeburg, Dennis Thompson (Joy) of Orangeburg; Sandra T. Rickenbaker (Thomas); grandchildren, Sandra C. Watkins (Joey), Robert D. Jackson Jr. (Sharon), Kenneth E. Creel (Stacey), Galen K. Campbell, Hugh "Bill" Jackson (Fran), Carrie Creel (Tobias Holden), Buddy F. Jackson (Crystal), Tommy Rickenbaker Jr. (Tina), Sherrill Ray (Jeffrey); great-grandchildren, Lauren S. Jackson, Dillon H. Jackson, Hunter T. Watkins, Matthew W. Jackson, Hunter Furgalack, Jacob D. Watkins, Claudia Creel, Logan E. Jackson, Henry Creel, Hannah Creel, Jack Creel; great-great grandchild, Addison R. Jackson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Frances' caregivers, Salena Jenkins, Shirley Randolph, Carolyn Wannamaker and Homestead Hospice for their love and support over the past few months and years.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115

Friends may call or come by the residence or at the funeral home.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.