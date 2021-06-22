Menu
Francis G. Jones
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

Francis G. Jones

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Francis G. Jones, 77, of St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June, 25, 2021, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews, with the Rev. Lametis Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Pisgah AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the funeral home. All in attendance must wear facial coverings for viewing and during services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2021.
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
My sincere condolences to the family.
Peggy Malone- McWhite
June 24, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Delores Johnson
Friend
June 23, 2021
Louise Jujuan and JasmineJones
June 22, 2021
