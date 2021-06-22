Francis G. Jones

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Francis G. Jones, 77, of St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June, 25, 2021, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews, with the Rev. Lametis Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Pisgah AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the funeral home. All in attendance must wear facial coverings for viewing and during services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.