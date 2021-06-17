Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank M. Mundy Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Frank M. Mundy Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Frank M. Mundy Jr., 70, of 1076 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Smith Hammond Middleton Gymnasium on the campus of South Carolina State University, 300 College Ave. Northeast, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

Elder A.J. Cook is officiating.

Mr. Mundy passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.

Friends and family may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about Mr Mundy's passing. He was very intelligent, a great professor and very pleasing to talk with! Praying for his family!!
Cora B Calloway
Work
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results