Frank W. Nettles
FUNERAL HOME
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St
Williston, SC

Frank W. Nettles

NEESES -- Funeral services for Frank W. Nettles, 91, of Neeses, will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverends Joseph Still and Jared Pemper officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgantown Cemetery, Springfield.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be given to the First Baptist Church of Springfield, P.O. Box 368, Springfield, SC 29146.

Mr. Nettles passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Born in Orangeburg County, he was a son of the late Charles Henry Nettles and Lucia Bell Williams Nettles. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield. Mr. Nettles retired from Utica Tool Company as a finisher; he loved farming, fishing, and gardening. He was a member of the U. S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict while stationed in Germany.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Brown Nettles; his daughter, Carmen Irick of Neeses; his son, Russell (Cynthia) Jones of Neeses; daughter-in-law Sandra Kennerly Nettles of Springfield; a brother, Herman David Nettles of Goose Creek; grandchildren, Kristy (Stephen) Bellew, Emily (Chris) Jeffcoat, Sherry J. (Troy) Kittrell, William J. (Jennifer) Strickland III; Deanna (James) Moore and Austin Irick; great-grandchildren, Alex Strock, Logan Strock, Kennedy Strock, Morgan Sawyer Jones-Baldwin, Jayden McPeak, Olivia Baldwin, Rebecca Strickland, Kimberly Strickland, Nicholas Strickland, Parker Bellew, Peyton Bellew, Chandler Jeffcoat and Casen Jeffcoat; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Chandler Nettles, a grandson, Leonard Russell Jones; his sister, Edna Douglas; and brothers, Woodrow Nettles, Jack Nettles, Connor "C.D." Nettles, and Clarence Nettles.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St, Williston, SC
Dec
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St, Williston, SC
