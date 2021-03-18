Frank Nathan Tarzon

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Frank Nathan Tarzon, 58, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his residence.

He was the son of late Natalie and Frank Tarzon Sr.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St. SE, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Burial will be at Flagler Memorial Park in Miami, Florida, at a later date.

Frank was born May 22, 1962, in Prince William County, Va. He was known locally for his exuberance at his favorite shopping spots, Habitat for Humanity where he volunteered, and McDonald's. Due to health issues, he was expected to live a short life, but with the assistance of his parents, both schoolteachers, he was able to graduate from high school and lead a reasonably healthy, long life. Frank likes fishing and had a lifelong love of trains. He could often be seen recording videos of passing trains near local tracks in Orangeburg.

He is survived by his aunt, Dorothy Johnson, and four cousins in Miami. He leaves behind his Aldersgate at the Oaks staff, Senior Matters, and friends that became family to Frank over the years.

Mr. Tarzon's family wishes to thank everyone that helped Frank live a full life.

