Frank P. Tourville Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Frank P. Tourville Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Frank Paul Tourville Sr. of Orangeburg passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, March 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and family at the age of 87.

Frank will lay in honor for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Buck Ridge Plantation, 231 Gun Dog Trail, Neeses. The Tourville family will receive visitors there from 4 to 7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to proceed to Edisto Manor in their vehicles and may exit briefly to pay their respects before leaving the property.

Dukes-Harley Funeral Home will be handling funeral arrangements. A graveside service and burial with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Frank's nine grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Hardeep Judge, Dr. James Brunson Jr., Dr. Mark Krzyston, Randy Carter, Donnie Whisenhunt, Willie Jeffries, Buddy Pough, Steve Peterson and Naylin Judge.

Frank was born Sept. 1, 1933, in Burlington, Vermont, to Charles and Irene Tourville. As one of nine children, Frank worked on his family's dairy farm, instilling a solid work ethic from an early age. In his late teens, he joined the military service as a combat engineer and paratrooper, serving time in Germany during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge in 1956, he took his first civilian job as an extruder operator.

On June 22, 1957, he married the love of his life, Pearl Grace Adams, in Clinton, New York. They resided in Vermont.

After 10 years working in the extrusion industry, Frank saw an opportunity to do it better. "If they can do it, why not us," he said. "We can do it better" became a phrase synonymous with Mr. Tourville throughout his life. And so, in 1966, he launched Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

Mr. Tourville leaves behind a legacy filled with countless professional and civic contributions. He will best be remembered for his commitment to the community, his entrepreneurship, business acumen and philanthropic endeavors.

Still, his most treasured accomplishments were the love and memories created with family. Frank was a selfless man and a wholly devoted husband, father, and "Poppy" to 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was also a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg.

Frank's personality was always on display in front of a crowd, where he truly shined. He enjoyed hosting dinner parties and telling jokes -- Luigi jokes were his favorite. Frank was the playing partner to have if you wanted to get a round of golf in under two hours. His touch and imagination around a green was something to witness.

Frank lived a life beyond reproach. Honesty and integrity were the foundations upon which he built his life, friendships and business.

Mr. Frank Paul Tourville Sr. is survived by his wife, Pearl Adams Tourville; their three sons, Jeffrey J. Tourville (Deryl), Michael C. Tourville, Sr. (Summer) and Douglas L. Tourville (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Gail P. Tourville (Frank Jr.), and daughter-in-love, Karen P. Hay; grandchildren Jeremy Phillips, Courtney Sterling (Jason), Amber Edens (Kyle), Carly Rivers (Anthony), Casey Barringer (Dana), Travis Tourville (fiancée Julia), Jordyn Tourville, Grayson Webber, Ella Grace Tourville, Michael Tourville Jr., Lauren Gray (Josh) and Kimberly Tourville; great-grandchildren, Layne Phillips, Frank Sterling, Abigail Sterling, Charley Sterling, Palmer Edens, Melia Williams, Masen Rivers, Makenzie Barringer, Colin Barringer, Connor Gray and Colton Gray; his brother, Donald Tourville (Elaine) and sister-in-law Bernita Tourville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene; his son, Frank P. Tourville Jr.; his great-grandson, Sean Rivers; his brothers Norman, Virgil, Larry and Charles; and his sisters Leola Santor, Shirley Martin, and Patricia Jones.

The Tourville family would also like to express a heartfelt thank you to Hardeep Judge and his family for their love, sacrifices and friendship to Frank Sr. through the years.

Special thanks to Grove Park Pharmacy and Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) medical staff, along with Dr. James Brunson Jr., Dr. Mark Krzyston, Michelle Childers, Lori Summers and Joni Thackston for their compassionate and professional care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Medical University of South Carolina, or The Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic.

The American Heart Association: www2.heart.org/goto/fptourville

Medical University of South Carolina: https://giving.musc.edu/

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, 141 Centre St. Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please visit Dukes-Harley Funeral Home for online condolences: www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com

Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buck Ridge Plantation
SC
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buck Ridge Plantation
SC
Mar
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of knowing Frank. Many dinners. Many rounds of golf and a great friendship. Truly a great person. I will miss him
Jerry Bellis
March 20, 2021
Deepest Condolences and Prayers to the Tourville family and our Zeus family
Shirley Jamison
March 20, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss, praying for your family.
Larry & Judy Cleckley
March 20, 2021
Frank had the greatest group of friends I ever met ! No one could ask for better people to be associated with ! I will never forget the wonderful times in Orangeburg and all the great people I met thru Frank !
Stephen Banks
Friend
March 19, 2021
Frank P. Tourville God rest your soul, A humble man of true Integrity with a great sense of Love, Honor and an awesome sense of humor. I will miss and always cherish our hour long calls every week, two at the most for well over a year,. I enjoyed picking your brilliant mind of things from the past and beyond. You have left a legacy that will continue on for generations. You were a special individual and I feel privileged and honored to call you family and friend. I loved ministering to you and sharing with you what I was confident about what is beyond this carnal life here on earth. I know I did not get it all correct but I´m sure much was true, You are now at the biggest family reunion that can ever be, Hanging out in Heaven with our Lord & Savior , all your friends and family for all of eternity. I did not get a chance to say goodbye but I wouldn´t have anyway, I would have said until we meet again. We all reap what we sow and you sowed so much to so many for so long You have stored up so many treasures in Heaven. We all have mansions in Heaven according to Jesus and I´m sure yours will be grand.I look forward to hanging out with you for eternity to hear everything that I missed here. I know you will be missed but not forgotten. Thanks again for the friendship that we shared ! I know you are more alive now than ever before just at a different address and what an address to have !! I pray for the peace and strength for all of the Tourville family and all who loved this man to get thru this. 2 Corinthians 5:6-9 6 Therefore we are always confident, knowing that, whilst we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord: 7 (For we walk by faith, not by sight:) 8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. 9 Wherefore we labour, that, whether present or absent, we may be accepted of him.
Rick Harris
March 19, 2021
I went to grade school with Frank (older than me) and Donald here in South Hero, Vt. He is just as handsome as he always was. I spent time on their farm with Jane Gardner Potvin and always had fun. They were a large and very nice family, typical of the families here in the islands at that time. My condolences to his wife and family. RIP Frank. Susan
Susan McBride Crowley
March 19, 2021
Frank Waters Family
March 18, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 18, 2021
Thank you, Frank for all you did for us! Our Sunday golf game will always be a sweet memory, all the dinners with you and Pearl, as well as our times at the Orangeburg Country Club and Buckridge Plantation. Rest In Peace. We loved you, Frank. All our love, Randy and Karen Snell
Randy and Karen Snell
March 18, 2021
