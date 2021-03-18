Frank P. Tourville Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Frank Paul Tourville Sr. of Orangeburg passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, March 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and family at the age of 87.

Frank will lay in honor for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Buck Ridge Plantation, 231 Gun Dog Trail, Neeses. The Tourville family will receive visitors there from 4 to 7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to proceed to Edisto Manor in their vehicles and may exit briefly to pay their respects before leaving the property.

Dukes-Harley Funeral Home will be handling funeral arrangements. A graveside service and burial with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Frank's nine grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Hardeep Judge, Dr. James Brunson Jr., Dr. Mark Krzyston, Randy Carter, Donnie Whisenhunt, Willie Jeffries, Buddy Pough, Steve Peterson and Naylin Judge.

Frank was born Sept. 1, 1933, in Burlington, Vermont, to Charles and Irene Tourville. As one of nine children, Frank worked on his family's dairy farm, instilling a solid work ethic from an early age. In his late teens, he joined the military service as a combat engineer and paratrooper, serving time in Germany during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge in 1956, he took his first civilian job as an extruder operator.

On June 22, 1957, he married the love of his life, Pearl Grace Adams, in Clinton, New York. They resided in Vermont.

After 10 years working in the extrusion industry, Frank saw an opportunity to do it better. "If they can do it, why not us," he said. "We can do it better" became a phrase synonymous with Mr. Tourville throughout his life. And so, in 1966, he launched Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

Mr. Tourville leaves behind a legacy filled with countless professional and civic contributions. He will best be remembered for his commitment to the community, his entrepreneurship, business acumen and philanthropic endeavors.

Still, his most treasured accomplishments were the love and memories created with family. Frank was a selfless man and a wholly devoted husband, father, and "Poppy" to 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was also a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg.

Frank's personality was always on display in front of a crowd, where he truly shined. He enjoyed hosting dinner parties and telling jokes -- Luigi jokes were his favorite. Frank was the playing partner to have if you wanted to get a round of golf in under two hours. His touch and imagination around a green was something to witness.

Frank lived a life beyond reproach. Honesty and integrity were the foundations upon which he built his life, friendships and business.

Mr. Frank Paul Tourville Sr. is survived by his wife, Pearl Adams Tourville; their three sons, Jeffrey J. Tourville (Deryl), Michael C. Tourville, Sr. (Summer) and Douglas L. Tourville (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Gail P. Tourville (Frank Jr.), and daughter-in-love, Karen P. Hay; grandchildren Jeremy Phillips, Courtney Sterling (Jason), Amber Edens (Kyle), Carly Rivers (Anthony), Casey Barringer (Dana), Travis Tourville (fiancée Julia), Jordyn Tourville, Grayson Webber, Ella Grace Tourville, Michael Tourville Jr., Lauren Gray (Josh) and Kimberly Tourville; great-grandchildren, Layne Phillips, Frank Sterling, Abigail Sterling, Charley Sterling, Palmer Edens, Melia Williams, Masen Rivers, Makenzie Barringer, Colin Barringer, Connor Gray and Colton Gray; his brother, Donald Tourville (Elaine) and sister-in-law Bernita Tourville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene; his son, Frank P. Tourville Jr.; his great-grandson, Sean Rivers; his brothers Norman, Virgil, Larry and Charles; and his sisters Leola Santor, Shirley Martin, and Patricia Jones.

The Tourville family would also like to express a heartfelt thank you to Hardeep Judge and his family for their love, sacrifices and friendship to Frank Sr. through the years.

Special thanks to Grove Park Pharmacy and Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) medical staff, along with Dr. James Brunson Jr., Dr. Mark Krzyston, Michelle Childers, Lori Summers and Joni Thackston for their compassionate and professional care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Medical University of South Carolina, or The Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic.



The American Heart Association: www2.heart.org/goto/fptourville



Medical University of South Carolina: https://giving.musc.edu/



The Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, 141 Centre St. Orangeburg, SC 29115.



