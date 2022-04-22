Menu
Franklin Jamison
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 22 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
Franklin Jamison

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Franklin Jamison will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. and the Rev. Leroy Durant officiating. Burial will follow in Hart Cemetery, Vance.

Mr. Franklin Jamison passed away on Wednesday, April 20, in Florence.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of Mrs. Linda Jamison, 112 Boo Circle, Santee, between the hours of 4 and 8:30 p.m. daily. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected] Friends may call the funeral home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street, Elloree, SC
Apr
23
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street, Elloree, SC
I am so lost I don't know what to type. Mr Frank was so loved and he was so much more than a coworker, he was like a Dad to me. I'm so thankful for the years I was blessed to know and love him. He will be missed every day. Prayers for his family and loved ones as they process such an astronomical loss. God Bless and keep Mr. Frank until we meet again in Heaven.
Love,
Michelle Shaw Burk
Michelle Burk
Coworker
April 21, 2022
