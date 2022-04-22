Franklin Jamison

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Franklin Jamison will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. and the Rev. Leroy Durant officiating. Burial will follow in Hart Cemetery, Vance.

Mr. Franklin Jamison passed away on Wednesday, April 20, in Florence.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of Mrs. Linda Jamison, 112 Boo Circle, Santee, between the hours of 4 and 8:30 p.m. daily. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected] Friends may call the funeral home.