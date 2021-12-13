Menu
Fredrick Morgan
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Fredrick Morgan

ORANGEBURG – A memorial service for Fredrick Morgan, 46, of 1690 Belleville Road, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Dec. 10 at his residence following a brief illness.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
My deepest condolences to the family.May you find strength in God.My prayers are with each of you .God bless each of you.
Barbara Evans
Friend
December 16, 2021
To the Mitchell family. I was so sorry to hear of the loss of your family member. My prayers cover the entire family. GOD Bless. Harley Class of "82
Harley L McCray
Other
December 16, 2021
Our condolences to the family
Jeff Myers
December 15, 2021
I´m sorry to hear about the passing of Ronnie.
Kent Edwin Young- Fair Bluff,NC
Other
December 15, 2021
Sincerest condolences and prayers for your family as you mourn the loss of your son. Remember God will never leave you nor forsake as you go through the difficult days ahead!!!!
Elizabeth Wilson
Friend
December 15, 2021
Morgan, I am so very sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in God's loving hands. Sheilah Lake, Orangeburg Public Defender's Office.
Sheilah A Lake
Other
December 15, 2021
So Sorry to hear of the passing of your son but i do know that God will take care of you all in the midst of your sorrow. I am praying for the family. Casting all your cares upon him, for he cares for you. 1Peter:5:7
Evangelist Carolyn J.Middleton-Solicitor's Office
December 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Andrew &Rose Middleton . Cross SC.
Family
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results