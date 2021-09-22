Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frelena Garner-Amous
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Frelena Garner-Amous

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Frelena Garner-Amous, 48, of 149 Avocada Drive, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1328 Antioch Road, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Mrs. Garner passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Santee.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six, Santee.

Friends may visit the family at the residence of her mother, Mary Ann Sumter, 143 Avocada Drive, Santee, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home of Santee
8824 Old Number Six, Santee, SC
Sep
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
1328 Antioch Road, Santee, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My condolences to the Garner family. My dear friend i will Cherish every memory we´ve had. Rest on my dear friend
Mary Emeka
September 22, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family. I will keep you lifted up in prayer as the days ahead will be challenging. May God Comfort & Peace be with the Family!
Annette Anderson
School
September 22, 2021
Condolences to the Amous Family. A person who will truly be missed. We were co-workers ; Transportation of OCSD5. RIP --- The Evans Family
coretta evans
Work
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results