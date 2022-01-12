Furman Robinson

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Furman Robinson, 71, of North will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in St. Mark United Methodist Church East Cemetery, Bull Swamp Road in North.

Mr. Furman passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors at the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.