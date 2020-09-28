Furman "Bubbie" L. Wise Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Furman "Bubbie" L. Wise Jr., lifelong resident of St. Matthews, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 26,2020. He was the husband of Beverly T. Wise.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Congaree Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends at the home of Nikki and Ryan Martin, 121 Copperhead Road, Saint Matthews, SC 29135.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. All visitors should be wearing a mask.

Bubbie was a devoted husband, father, big daddy, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. To know him was to love him. He enjoyed spending time with his sisters as well his friend Irvin Herndon. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. He loved his children; however, his grandchildren meant the world to him (they will miss all the candy he brought them). He was a lifelong member of Congaree Baptist Church.

Bubbie is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Beverly T. Wise; his children, Kristi Lynn Wise, Christina Zeigler (Daniel), Tracy Floyd (Craig), Nikki Martin (Ryan), and Justin Wise; grandchildren, Max Bozard, Shya Bozard, Josh Zeigler, Abby Zeigler, Elijah Zeigler, Ember Floyd, Sav Wren Martin, and Araie Martin; sisters Virginia Smith, Diane Rast, and Francis Huffman; lifelong friend, Irvin Herndon; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lawton Furman Wise and Dessie Crider Wise and sister Gloria Collins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congaree Baptist Church, 299 Old Belleville Road, Saint Matthews SC 29135, in remembrance of Bubbie Wise, or to a charity of one's choice.

