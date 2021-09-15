G. Michael 'Mike' Gibbons

Mr. G. Michael "Mike" Gibbons of Columbia died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Mike was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Columbia, a son of the late Irby M. Gibbons Sr. and Margaret Platé (Gibbons) Gibson.

Mike is survived by his grandson, Jordan Gibbons; granddaughter, Margaret Gibbons; great-granddaughter, Maura Gibbons; his sister, Peggy Simpson, and her husband, Bill of North Myrtle Beach; nephews, Dr. Logan Gibbons (Jennifer) and Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons (Lore) of Chester; and nephews, nieces and cousins.

Mike was also preceded in death by his son, John Chadwick Gibbons of Columbia; his brother, Mac Gibbons, and his wife Beverly of Orangeburg; and his grandparents, George F. and Elma Coker Gibbons and Harry Logan and Clara S. Platé.

Mike was a 1962 graduate of Orangeburg High School and was retired from Utica Tool Company in Orangeburg.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18,in Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Children's Home, Columbia, or a charity of one's choice.

