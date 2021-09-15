Menu
G. Michael "Mike" Gibbons
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Elmwood Funeral Home, Cremation and Cemetery | Columbia South Carolina
501 Elmwood Ave
Columbia, SC

G. Michael 'Mike' Gibbons

Mr. G. Michael "Mike" Gibbons of Columbia died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Mike was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Columbia, a son of the late Irby M. Gibbons Sr. and Margaret Platé (Gibbons) Gibson.

Mike is survived by his grandson, Jordan Gibbons; granddaughter, Margaret Gibbons; great-granddaughter, Maura Gibbons; his sister, Peggy Simpson, and her husband, Bill of North Myrtle Beach; nephews, Dr. Logan Gibbons (Jennifer) and Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons (Lore) of Chester; and nephews, nieces and cousins.

Mike was also preceded in death by his son, John Chadwick Gibbons of Columbia; his brother, Mac Gibbons, and his wife Beverly of Orangeburg; and his grandparents, George F. and Elma Coker Gibbons and Harry Logan and Clara S. Platé.

Mike was a 1962 graduate of Orangeburg High School and was retired from Utica Tool Company in Orangeburg.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18,in Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Children's Home, Columbia, or a charity of one's choice.

www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
SC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.