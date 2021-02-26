Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gabe Ferguson
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC

Gabe Ferguson

SPARTANBURG -- Floyd Gabriel "Gabe" Ferguson, 61, of Spartanburg, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home. Born in Spartanburg on Feb. 22, 1960, he was the son of Etta Jane Hadden Ferguson Trussell of Orangeburg, and the late Gary Clark Ferguson Sr.; stepson of Donny Trussell also of Orangeburg.

After attending Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Gabe worked as a salesman in the Industrial Compressed Air Business and later opened his own company Ferguson Unlimited. He loved his family, befriending others, and never met a stranger. Gabe was an avid fisherman, hunter, and lover of wildlife. He was an amazing storyteller and his dogs were his heart. Gabe was a member of Mid-Carolina Gun Club. He grew up in Calvary Baptist Church and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by brother, Gary Clark Ferguson Jr. (Patricia) of St. Matthews; sister, Heather Hadden Ferguson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; niece, Sara Van Driel (Marinus), and great-niece, Evy of Indialantic, Florida; and special friend, Tisa Lewis of Black Mountain, North Carolina.

A private graveside service will be held, conducted by the Rev. Robert Bannan.

The family plans to have a celebration of Gabe's life with all of Gabe's friends in the future.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Gabe I will miss you and I love you. See you on the other side.
Tina Taylor
February 27, 2021
Gabe, you will be missed by all your friends and family. Thank you for being such a dear friend to my sister, Tina. She is just so heartbroken. Your smile was so contagious and we all will miss you! Go rest high, my friend.
KATHY ROLLS
February 27, 2021
Gave you were a truly a lover of life, I can't think of anyone who loved life more. I was saddened to learn of your passing. God speed my friend.
Diane Hadden
Family
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results