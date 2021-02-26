Gabe Ferguson

SPARTANBURG -- Floyd Gabriel "Gabe" Ferguson, 61, of Spartanburg, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home. Born in Spartanburg on Feb. 22, 1960, he was the son of Etta Jane Hadden Ferguson Trussell of Orangeburg, and the late Gary Clark Ferguson Sr.; stepson of Donny Trussell also of Orangeburg.

After attending Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Gabe worked as a salesman in the Industrial Compressed Air Business and later opened his own company Ferguson Unlimited. He loved his family, befriending others, and never met a stranger. Gabe was an avid fisherman, hunter, and lover of wildlife. He was an amazing storyteller and his dogs were his heart. Gabe was a member of Mid-Carolina Gun Club. He grew up in Calvary Baptist Church and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by brother, Gary Clark Ferguson Jr. (Patricia) of St. Matthews; sister, Heather Hadden Ferguson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; niece, Sara Van Driel (Marinus), and great-niece, Evy of Indialantic, Florida; and special friend, Tisa Lewis of Black Mountain, North Carolina.

A private graveside service will be held, conducted by the Rev. Robert Bannan.

The family plans to have a celebration of Gabe's life with all of Gabe's friends in the future.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel