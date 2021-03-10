Menu
Gary "Duge" Barringer
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Folk Funeral Home
17536 Heritage Hwy.
Denmark, SC

Gary 'Duge' Barringer

DENMARK -- A Celebration of Life service for Gary Wayne "Duge" Barringer, 61, of Denmark, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the family home, 13262 Char-Augusta Highway, Denmark, SC 29042.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Pointe Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Duge passed away at home on Monday, March 8.

Born in Salisbury, N.C., he was a son of the late Curtis Nelson Barringer and Tovie McCubbins Barringer, and was married to Donna LaFrance Barringer. Duge worked as a machine operator doing outdoor construction and previously attended Cornerstone in Orangeburg. He loved to socialize with his friends and family who also called him "Fat Baby"; he enjoyed eating and fellowshipping with others. He was an animal lover, enjoyed watching NASCAR and the New York Jets. Duge will be missed by all who knew him; he often said, "I'm here for a good time, not a long time."

Survivors include his loving wife, Donna Barringer; his daughters, Brandy "Bookie" (Jonathan) Barnwell of Denmark and Crystal "Christy" Fischer of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Lelan Wayne Barnwell, Jonathan Gabriel "Gabe" Barnwell, Brandon Corey Fischer, Alex Fischer and Hannah Fischer; a sister, Kathy Judy of Orangeburg; a brother, Curt (Donna) Barringer Jr.; nieces, Amanda (Red) Williams, Alana (Bob) Verbockel and Carly (Anthony) Rivers; a nephew, Casey "Boodro" (Dana) Barringer; and his mother-in-law, Hattie LaFrance.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Hank Williams.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
the family home
13262 Char-Augusta Highway, Denmark, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With deepest sympathy. Rest in Peace Mr Barringer.
Joanne Thomas
March 13, 2021
I LOVE YOU DUKEY!!! YOU WILL ALWAYS MY BROTHER!!!! I SURE WILL MISS YOUR CRAZY SELF!!!! SIS RENEE´
RENEE DAVIS
March 12, 2021
I'm so sorry but I will Always Remember Duge As Being Happy with A Big Full of Good Times Especially back in the Day With my Brother Jeffrey who Also has his Wings Happy GoLucky, A Awesome Family Man, Surely Will Be So Missed! RIP. My Friend!!!!
Cindy Hughes
March 10, 2021
