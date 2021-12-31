Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary L. Kemmerlin
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Gary L. Kemmerlin

ORANGEBURG -- Gary L. Kemmerlin, 61, of Orangeburg passed away unexpected on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Mr. Kemmerlin was born on Sept. 13, 1960, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Wilbur Kemmerlin and the late Erin Blankenship Kemmerlin. He was a member of Cornerstone Church in Orangeburg.

Survivors include his wife, Robin Anne Edwards Kemmerlin of Orangeburg; children, Kelli Kemmerlin of Indiana, Erin Kemmerlin of Indiana, Justin Kemmerlin of Columbia, Brianna Kemmerlin (Tylik Felder) of Orangeburg and Laura Pensel of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Allen Kemmerlin, and Robert Kemmerlin.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.