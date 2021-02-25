Menu
The Times and Democrat
Gary Wendell Watson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Gary Wendell Watson

NORWAY -- Gary Wendell Watson, 76, of Norway, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at First Baptist Church in North, 405 Stafford Ave, North. The Rev. Sean McElrath and The Rev. Larry Davis will be officiating.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Mr. Watson was born Oct. 13, 1944, in Loris. He was the son of the late Clyde Arthur Watson and the late Emma Harrelson Watson. He was retired as the regional director for the Guardian Ad Litem program.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Sue Sandifer Watson; daughter, Shannon Watson Cook (Steve); stepson, Robbie Kinard (Kim); grandchildren, Tylor Kinard and Shayla Kinard; great-grandchild, Layton Kinard; stepson, Michael Kinard (Kellie); grandchildren, Wyatt Kinard and Kailyn Kinard; and special companions, Charlie and Louie.

Memorials may be made to Men's Brotherhood, 405 Stafford Ave., North, SC 29112; or to the West Virginia Mission Trip c/o First Baptist Church in North, 405 Stafford Ave., North, SC 29112.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
405 Stafford Ave,, North, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very surprised and saddened to see that you had lost Gary. So sorry for your loss.
Carol Morton Bell
February 26, 2021
