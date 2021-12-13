Menu
Gayle Simmons
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Gayle Simmons

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Gayle Simmons, 58, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor John L. Boyd Sr. and Pastor Trudy S. Boyd are officiating.

Ms. Simmons passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Pruitt Health North Augusta, North Augusta.

There will not be a public viewing.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her sister, Pastor Trudy S. Boyd, at (803) 295-6052 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
