Gayle Loadholt Yancey
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Gayle Loadholt Yancey

ORANGEBURG -- Gayle Loadholt Yancey, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was the wife of Dan Yancey. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Four Holes Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Greg Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Gayle was born in Charleston, a daughter of the late Harold Leon Loadholt and Tommy Ray Williamson Loadholt. Early in her career, she was a beautician. Later she went back to school to become a school teacher and graduated Summa Cum Laude from South Carolina State University with a Masters Degree in Education. Gayle taught middle school in the Holly Hill public schools, where she eventually retired. She was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church. Gayle was an amazing cook and loved collecting antiques. She looked forward to reading the next Carolina Trader, shopping for antiques and going to estate sales.

Surviving are her husband of 27 years, Stabler Daniel "Dan" Yancey; one daughter, Stephanie Steed (David) of Forsythe, Georgia; one son, Daniel Fogle IV of North; one brother, Glenn Loadholt (Donna) of Orangeburg; four grandchildren, Bailey Fogle, Brittnee Steed, James "Ryan" Steed, and Dylan Steed; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family suggests that memorials be sent to Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Four Holes Baptist Church
SC
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
Thinking of your family and wishing peace and comfort to each of you as you remember Mrs. Gayle. She was one of a kind and my childhood is full of memories of her. Sending prayers~
Billy & Tammy Staley
March 9, 2021
