SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Geneva Bookhard, 90, of 105 Oriental Ave., Santee, will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church Cemetery, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.

Mrs. Bookhard passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 105 Oriental Ave., Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

