Geneva Bookhard
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Geneva Bookhard

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Geneva Bookhard, 90, of 105 Oriental Ave., Santee, will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church Cemetery, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.

Mrs. Bookhard passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 105 Oriental Ave., Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.
Fund Memories will forever Be in our Hearts of our Dear Sister Geneva Bookard.. Father, we are asking to bring the Family Comfort and Strength in this Difficult Time..Our deepest sympathy and condolences..May she Rest In Peace, Sadly missed, Georgia and Mother Fludd, Santee SC
Georgia M Fludd
June 14, 2021
