Geneva C. Shuler
FUNERAL HOME
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC

Geneva C. Shuler

HONEA PATH -- Mrs. Geneva Cockrell Shuler, 95, of Honea Path, formally of Wagener, entered into rest Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Born Sept. 24, 1925, in Saluda County, she was the daughter of the late Fletcher C. and Beulah Witt Cockrell. She was a graduate of Hollywood High School in Saluda County and Draughon's Business College. Prior to her marriage to the late Ernest F. Shuler for 67 years, she held a secretarial position with the S.C. National Bank in Columbia. She and her husband operated the Wagener Drug Store for 34 years.

Mrs. Geneva was a member of Wagener United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Geneva is survived by her daughter, Jean (Butch) Parker; grandson Charles (Aunnie) Parker; granddaughter Carla (Devin) Cook; great-grands Sean Combs, Alaney and Chandler Parker, and Brooklyn Cook. She is also survived by sister Julia Teasley; sisters-in-law Lucia Shuler Hill and Lois Haigler (Dr. Bernie) Johnson; brother-in-law Andy Dantzler, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Geneva was predeceased by her son, Charles Ray Shuler, granddaughter Amy Parker, and a great-grandson, Parker Cook. She was also predeceased by brothers Herman (Pearl), Harold, Wilber (Beulah), Clyde (Patsy), Marvin, Horace, and Robert (Kay); sister Ann Evans (Dave); and an infant sister; as well as sister-in-law Doris Dantzler and brothers-in-law Carlisle Shuler, Winston Hill, Joe Haigler, and Jim Teasley; and a niece and her husband, Karen and Nate Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Wagner United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 265, Wagner, SC 29164; or Hospice of the Upstate 1835 Rodgers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Mrs. Geneva's visitation will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Wagener United Methodist Church. Her funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., also in the church. Burial will be in the Wagener Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online to the Shuler family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wagener United Methodist Church
SC
Mar
7
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wagener United Methodist Church
153 Columbia Road, Wagener, SC
Mar
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Wagener United Methodist Church
153 Columbia Road, Wagener, SC
Mar
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Wagener United Methodist Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Blizzard Funeral Home

There was only one Mrs. Geneva. She was quiet in spirit, but a giant in generosity! I have so many wonderful memories of her and Dr. Shuler. They were both such great friends to my mom and dad. Throughout the years God used them both in a mighty way to demonstrate His love and comfort during some of their hardest times. They were also the Carolina Gamecocks biggest fans! My heart just smiles and gives God thanks for all many ways they blessed everyone. They are missed here on earth..but celebrating the gift of Real life now together again. I love you all!
Jan Jackson
March 2, 2021
