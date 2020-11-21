Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Geno Wright

Geno Wright

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Geno Wright, 48, of 226 Folly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Casino Cemetery, Cross. The Rev. Willie Brown is officiating.

Mr. Wright passed away Monday, Nov. 16, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee.

Friends may visit the residence of his sister, Ms. Brenda Mack, 226 Folly Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.