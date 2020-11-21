Geno Wright

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Geno Wright, 48, of 226 Folly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Casino Cemetery, Cross. The Rev. Willie Brown is officiating.

Mr. Wright passed away Monday, Nov. 16, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee.

Friends may visit the residence of his sister, Ms. Brenda Mack, 226 Folly Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee.

