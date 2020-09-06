Gunnery Sgt. George Carlyle McCaw Jr.

ORANGEBURG – Gunnery Sgt. George Carlyle McCaw Jr., 77, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with full military honors.

Mr. McCaw was born on Oct. 11, 1942, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late George C. McCaw Sr. and the late Velma Morris McCaw. He was retired after 27 years of service from the United States Marine Corps, where he served in the Vietnam War and received numerous medals and honors, including a Purple Heart. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanette Martin McCaw.

Survivors include his children, Wayne S. McCaw (Maryalice), George "Michael" McCaw (Sherry); grandchildren, Christopher, Willis, Kyle, Jaden, Benjamin, Matthew, Joshua, Ethan, Brandon, Hailey, Joshua; great-grandchildren, Natalia, Kyleigh, Julia, Jaelyn, Kelsie, Olivia, Remington, Colton, Emmalee, Ella, Eli, Austin, Owen, Everleigh, Cassidy, Dallas; brothers, Wyman McCaw, Clayton McCaw (Reba); sisters, Shyral McCaw Cline, Helen McCaw; nephew, Kenny Kinsey (Dee Dee); and a number of additional nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corps League, 3619 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 115, Stafford, VA 22554.

