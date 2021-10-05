Menu
George E. Fields Sr.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

George E. Fields Sr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. George E. Fields Sr., 73, of 4432 Old State Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the St. Stephen United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4500 North Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Kenneth Carter is officiating.

Mr. Fields passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

Friends may visit the family at 4432 Old State Road, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marilyn Riley Harley
October 8, 2021
R.I.P unc
judy jones
October 8, 2021
My prayers are with your family during this difficult time. George was such a great man and always willing to go the extra mile. We the Wolfton Community Center appreciated all the great things the Old Timers and Friends especially George done for our community. He will forever remembered.
Rose Schofield, Wolfton Community Center
Other
October 8, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the Fields family.George was a wonderful,compassionate and true friend to family and friends that he meets.May you rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Gracie Whetstone-Franklin
Family
October 8, 2021
My condolences to the family
Gladys Davis
Family
October 7, 2021
George was an amazing man of God. He had so much love and compassion for others. Rest in Peace my Old Timers Brother.
Carlton and Barbara Troy.
Friend
October 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your lost. George was an amazing young man of God. Thanks for your love and compassion. Rest in Peace our brother.
Barbara and Carlton Troy
Friend
October 5, 2021
