George Earl Love Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

George Earl Love Sr.

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. George Earl Love Sr. will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, 262 St. John Church Road, Cameron.

The service will begin at 11 a.m.

Mr. Love passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, in New York. He was the son of the late Helen and Curtis Love Sr.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home, 2396 Russell St., Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence.

The graveside service may be streamed on the Al Jenkins Funeral Home Facebook page.

Email condolences may be sent to [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St, Orangeburg, SC
Mar
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. John Baptist Church Cemetery
262 St. John Church Road, Cameron, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolence to the Love family during this sad moment lean toward God for all your strength remember the good memories you share with him.Louise Plush and the class of 1980 ST.John High School Cameron
Louise Plush
March 13, 2021
To Queen & the Love Family sending love and our deepest condolences. May God keep you in your time of need. Betty
Betty Thompson-Zimmerman
March 12, 2021
Our sympathy to the Love Family, God is your strength and healer, we love you God Bless Regeina and Stanley Huggins ( The Class of 1974 St. John High School )
Stanley & Regeina Huggins
March 12, 2021
To the family members, you all have my deepest sympathy.
Carol Keller Cheeseboro
March 12, 2021
