George Earl Love Sr.

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. George Earl Love Sr. will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, 262 St. John Church Road, Cameron.

The service will begin at 11 a.m.

Mr. Love passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, in New York. He was the son of the late Helen and Curtis Love Sr.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home, 2396 Russell St., Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence.

The graveside service may be streamed on the Al Jenkins Funeral Home Facebook page.

Email condolences may be sent to [email protected]