George Robert McClure

EDISTO ISLAND --

George Robert (Robbie) McClure, 67, of Edisto Island, husband of Rhonda Oliver McClure, left this world for a better place on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Robbie was born on June 14, 1954, in Walterboro, a son of Eloise Hiers McClure and the late George Graham McClure. He was a 1972 graduate of Walterboro High School, attended the The Citadel for four years, graduating in 1976 as a proud Senior Private. At Walterboro High School, Robbie was a four-year letterman and three- year leading scorer in Track. He held the school record in high jump and the 440-yard dash. He was twice named MVP in track and field. He was a member of three school record relay teams. In football, he was a three-year Varsity letterman. While attending The Citadel on a track scholarship, he lettered all four years. He was captain of the track team, both junior and senior years. In 2021, Robbie was inducted into the Colleton County Athletic Hall of Fame.

If you knew Robbie McClure, you may remember him for his 1970 Black Cutlass (arguably the fastest car in Walterboro). You may remember him as your football or baseball coach or his love for Alabama football. However you remember him, you weren't likely to forget him. He loved fiercely and was not afraid to tell you. He often said, "There are two ways to do something, do it right or do it again." He would make sure you knew, "never assume anything." He loved Jesus. He loved his family and friends. He was a patriot who loved his country.

He met Rhonda Oliver, his wife of 42 years, at Edisto Beach in 1974. They later married and had two sons and built a life that eventually took them back to their home on Edisto Island- the place where he was happiest. His 25-year volunteer coaching tenure began in 1986, in Walterboro. "Coach Robbie" had an impact on the lives of many young men in both Walterboro and St. George. He took this responsibility very seriously and felt the lessons off the field were equally as important as the lessons on the field. Coaching highlights included assisting on two state championships baseball teams (Colleton Prep 1997 and Dorchester Academy 2003). He continued to coach for many years after his sons had graduated. Most recently, he kept stats for the Dorchester Academy Varsity football team. Over the past few years, he enjoyed watching his granddaughters take on his love of the game.

Robbie's dedication and his approach to life were evident in his business, McClure & Associates, established in 1987 in Walterboro. In 2015, he proudly brought the McClure name back to St. George expanding the family business. His friends became clients and his clients became friends. He was a member of Evergreen Christian Church in Walterboro and recently enjoyed attending Redeemer Fellowship on Edisto Island.

Surviving are his devoted wife, Rhonda O. McClure, Edisto Island; two sons, Justin George (Audrey) McClure and Brandon Oliver (Callie) McClure, all of St. George; daughter, Nichole (Wesley) Stanfield, Walterboro; grandchildren, Emery and Ella McClure and Calder and Sullivan McClure, Tyler Carter, Cole Stanfield, and Morgan Stanfield; two great-grandchildren; his mother, Eloise McClure; a brother, William Andrew "Andy" McClure; sisters Sherri McClure, and Sandy M. (Tommy) Carroll, all of Walterboro; niece, Taylor Carroll; nephews, Dean and Bryan McDonald and Cody Carroll. Rhonda's chosen family, Martha Riley (late Norman Riley), Vivian and Billy Ray Akins and the entire Riley family.

He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Andrew and Gladys Hiers; paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Mary McClure and father and mother-in-law, the Rev. Richard and Melle Oliver.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. George United Methodist Church with the Reverends Jim Stophel and Kathy Hudson officiating, and burial will follow in the St. George Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jamie Carn, Greg Rice, Boyd Owens, Wyatt Kirven, Bryan McDonald, Cody Carroll, Thomas McAlhany and Jordan Shipman.

Honorary pallbearers will be former players and coaches. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, 607 N. Parler Avenue, St. George.

Memorials may be made to Dorchester Academy, Scholarship Fund, 234 Academy Road, St. George, SC 9477.