George Pelzer

BOWMAN -- George Pelzer, 81, of Bowman, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Powerhouse of Deliverance Miracle Holiness Church, 120 Pine St. Bowman. Burial will be held in the Pelzer Family Cemetery, Independent School Road, Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).