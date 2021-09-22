Menu
George Pelzer
FUNERAL HOME
Brown & Son Funeral Home
5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd
Saint George, SC

George Pelzer

BOWMAN -- George Pelzer, 81, of Bowman, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Powerhouse of Deliverance Miracle Holiness Church, 120 Pine St. Bowman. Burial will be held in the Pelzer Family Cemetery, Independent School Road, Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Brown and Son Funeral Home
5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd, Saint George, SC
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Power House of Deliverance Miracle Holiness Church
120 Pine Street, Bowman, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Brown & Son Funeral Home
Lou, Reggie and I offer our sympathy the family.
Rev Joe N Brown
Family
September 24, 2021
