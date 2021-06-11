Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George E. Rivers
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

George E. Rivers

NEESES -- George E. Rivers, 67, of Neeses, and formerly of Cope, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at noon in the Old Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cordova.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing for the public will be held on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Jun
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Old Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery
Cordova, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carroll Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
TO;Georgia & Family.Ethel and I sends our Deepest SYMPATHY, Be Bless
janie Lee
June 11, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family of George. We want to encourage you during this loss. Carver Classmates....
DIANNE D PAUL
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results